Son of police officer killed in Bulwell unveils memorial to him and fallen colleagues

The police memorials unveiled at Nottinghamshire headquarters. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

PC Ged Walker who was killed in service after his efforts to stop a stolen taxi in Bulwell in January 2003.

His son Matthew has joined Nottinghamshire officers DC Ben Skellern and PC Jez Gascoyne on a special charity cycle ride across the East Midlands as of the UK-wide Police Unity Tour, a ride which increases awareness and honours police officers who have died in the line of duty.

As the ride stopped off at Nottinghamshire Police’s force headquarters last week, officers were able to take a lunch break and also reflect on what the ride is all about, with a small memorial ceremony being held in the courtyard.

As well as Matthew, PC Walker’s widow, Tracy was there to welcome the ride into Nottinghamshire’s force headquarters.

She said: “The riders have done a fantastic job on a tough ride and it was great to be there to welcome them.

“Ged’s death was completely out of the blue.

"He was simply conducting routine police work which escalated and I’m sure he never went to that job expecting not to come home.

"It shows how unpredictable policing can be, and this really highlights that and shows support for the job officers do.

“It was lovely to see Matthew as well as the two Nottinghamshire officers representing the force.”

The tour is now in its ninth year and sees cyclists ride into the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to take part in the Care of Police Survivors (COPS) annual service of remembrance and family weekend.

This year’s ride began at Derbyshire headquarters before moving on to Nottinghamshire and then Leicestershire.

Detective Constable Sarah Stables is the ride president for the East Midlands chapter.

She said: “The riders have done a terrific job and have been so dedicated to the challenge, and the funds and awareness I’m sure the ride will raise is going to make a huge difference, showing solidarity with the families of those we have sadly lost in service.

Nottinghamshire Chief Constable Craig Guildford added : “It’s important that we remember the sacrifice our fallen colleagues made and their contribution to policing, and it’s an honour to welcome the ride to our headquarters.

“The ride was just one way to owe it those who have laid down their lives to keep us safe and protect us from harm, and show them a huge debt of gratitude.

“Policing and your colleagues do become like a second family and when an officer loses their life in service, it is devastating.

“The riders taking part have done a fantastic job and have shown a great amount of determination in covering the distance of the ride. The event and culminating service is always a humbling experience and a fantastic way to pay our respects to those we have lost in service.