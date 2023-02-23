Son plans to make Hucknall dad's 'dream come true' following stage four cancer diagnosis

Neil Saunders and his family were left devastated after the 62-year-old was diagnosed with bowel cancer last May.

Neil, a well-known Trentbarton bus driver for over 40 years, hoped emergency surgery and months of chemotherapy would rid his body of remaining cancer cells.

But just weeks ago, he was given the bad news that the cancer had returned in his stomach and was inoperable.

Neil is pictured with his granddaughter Harper-Rose.

“This came as a huge shock to him and all of us as a family,” his son Neil Saunders Jnr said.

“Over the last year, he got better and was hopeful they had got all of the cancer out – which was happy days.

“He underwent six months of chemo which was hard for him, made him more sensitive to the cold and took alot of energy up but he got on with it and came out the other side.

“But then he had to have further blood tests and MRI scans and we found out the cancer had spread.

Neil Saunders has always dreamed of flying in a Spitfire.

“We were told that this was inoperable and was stage four cancer, which was a huge shock as you can imagine.”

A proud father to five children ranging from 14 to 38 years old, Neil also has 10 grandchildren who he loves spending time with.

Having lived next to the air field in Hucknall for a number of years, Neil has always loved aeroplanes and has visited many air shows over the years.

His family are now trying to raise £3,500 so Neil can enjoy his very own flight in a Spitfire – his favourite plane.

His son Neil Jnr said: “Our dad has always been a keen follower of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight﻿.

“It has always been his dream to fly in a Spitfire and we want that dream to come true on what we hope will be a long fight to beat the disease.”

The fundraising efforts are already off to a flying start – having raised more than £750 so far.