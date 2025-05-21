Special constable commended for talking man down from Ashfield motorway bridge

A quick-thinking Special Constable who helped save a man’s life after he threatened to jump from a motorway bridge has been recognised with an award.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the Ashfield district at around 5am on November 27, 2024, after concerns for a man’s safety.

SC Eryk Lorek found the man, aged in his 40s, in distress on the wrong side of the bridge’s safety barrier, which shut the M1 during the start of morning commuter traffic.

“It was clear the man was having a mental health crisis and I was just trying to make him feel comfortable as he was initially very wary of me,” SC Lorek said.

SC Lorek quickly established a rapport with the distressed man and gave him his police jacket to help keep him warm and dry due to heavy rain.

After negotiating for 40 minutes, SC Lorek had built trust with the man and connected over a shared faith and culture.

This allowed colleague PC Mathew Trinder to withdraw and provide key updates to the control room.

The distressed man then wanted a cigarette, but his lighter was faulty due to the rain.

Thinking quickly, SC Lorek kindly offered to fix the lighter and light the cigarette.

The officer deliberately used the lighter poorly so that it would not light but made it appear that he was doing so earnestly.

This encouraged the man to let his guard down and allowed SC Lorek to get closer to the ledge until he could grab the man and lift him back over the barrier, bringing the incident to a safe conclusion.

SC Lorek was awarded a commendation at an evening ceremony held at force headquarters in Arnold on May 13, recognising his life-saving actions.

The Chief Constable commendations are awarded annually to recognise officers and staff who have gone above and beyond to help make Nottinghamshire a safe place to live, work, and visit.

SC Lorek added: “Building trust was key to negotiations and the man confided in me over a breakdown in his personal life.

“It was one of my first few shifts and I was concerned that he could accidentally slip, being so close to the edge.

“I just spoke with him calmly, as a person.

“Fortunately, we were able to connect over faith and culture, which helped to safely resolve this incident.

“After moving here 21 years ago, I never thought I would save somebody’s life.

“I felt very honoured to receive my commendation and share that moment with my family. I never thought I would achieve something like this in my life.”

Special Constabulary officers, often known as Specials, work part-time alongside police officers from across the force.

They share the same powers, uniform, and responsibilities, but are volunteers.

Asked about his motivations for becoming a Special Constable, SC Lorek simply replied: “I just wanted to give back to the community.”

Special Superintendent Grant White, head of Nottinghamshire Police’s Special Constabulary, said: “This was an outstanding response from our officers to help bring a man in crisis to safety.

“Our Special Constabulary come from all walks of life and their experiences are crucial for being there in people’s hour of need.

“Response officers will often be the first on the scene following a 999 call, a proportion of which are to those in a mental health crisis.

“Eryk’s communication skills were vital to ensure the man could receive the help he needed, and he played an integral part in saving a man’s life.”

Anyone looking for support with their mental health is urged to speak to their doctor, call Samaritans free on 116 123 or email them at [email protected] or call the NHS on 111.

Last week's awards were a celebration of the outstanding achievements of officers, staff and members of the public who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect the community.