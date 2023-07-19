News you can trust since 1904
Specsavers begins searching Nottinghamshire to find Britain’s worst football team

Specsavers has begun scouring Nottinghamshire as part of its nationwide search to find a grassroots football team in desperate need of a little help.
By Abbie WoodContributor
Published 19th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST- 1 min read

The community optician and audiologist is giving one local club a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to turn its fortunes around with face-to-face training from a world-class footballing legend and money-cannot-buy experiences usually reserved for only elite clubs.

Janet Archer, director at Specsavers in Hucknall, said: “For decades, Specsavers has celebrated and made heroes of those who really ‘should’ve gone to Specsavers’.

“This year, we're taking our commitment to celebrating human moments to the next level, by investing in an underfunded area of culture which relies heavily on excellent sight and hearing – grassroots football.

Specsavers is searching Nottinghamshire to find Britain’s worst football team. (Photo by: Specsavers)Specsavers is searching Nottinghamshire to find Britain’s worst football team. (Photo by: Specsavers)
Specsavers is searching Nottinghamshire to find Britain’s worst football team. (Photo by: Specsavers)
“We want to give this community of heroes a taste of fame – celebrating them and their humanness in a way that only they can dream about.

“So that’s why we want local clubs across the UK to come forward and apply for the chance to be Specsavers’ ‘best worst team’ and all the glory that comes with it.”

Once Specsavers’ best worst team has been selected, the healthcare retailer will be following and documenting the club’s journey throughout the 2023/24 footballing season.

To apply or nominate a team to become Specsavers’ best worst team, see specsavers.co.uk/best-worst-team

You can follow the journey of the chosen ‘best worst team’ and see if Specsavers can change their fortunes on the company’s social channels.

Specsavers in Hucknall is on High Street. For appointments, call 0115 988 9050.

