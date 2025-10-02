Spirit of Hucknall runs through stunning Lancaster Bomber sculpture

A life-size sculpture of a World War II Lancaster Bomber has been erected at the side of the A46 near Norton Disney on the border of Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire.

And people behind the project are hoping the piece will resonate with the people of Hucknall.

That’s because the Lancaster – along with the Spitfire and P-51 Mustang – was powered by the Rolls-Royce Merlin engine, many of were tested at the old RAF Hucknall site.

Indeed, the Flight Test Musuem stands at the site today as a historic reminder to the town’s impressive aviation history.

A Lancaster bomber flies over the full-sized sculpture that has now been unveiled. Photo: Claire Hartley

The Lancaster sculpture was unveiled last month ans although it is a tribute to all who flew and served in Bomber Command, she is coded VN-N so that it is paying respect to that aircraft that crashed nearby the site on which it stands in September 1942.

Jane Bealby, one of the people behind the project, said: “The initial idea for this tribute to Bomber Command was more than eight years ago, but due to several negative factors including a pandemic, the Ukraine war and now the cost-of-living crisis, these have all contributed to taking a much longer time to complete, as funding has been very difficult.

"An awful lot of people have worked solidly to build the sculpture, and credit needs to go to Timmins Engineering for the manufacture. Hutchinsons who kindly provided transport and crane hire providing fantastic expertise to guide this part of the build.

"We are also grateful to the steel erectors who worked all weekend voluntarily with great skill and precision, and to everyone who donated to the project in one way or another, a fantastic effort.

"We hope it will particularly resonate with the people of towns like Hucknall because of the link with the Merlin engines."

Already, the sculpture is drawing in visitors nationally and internationally – one couple who came to see it were from Perth in Australia.

For more details on the sculpture and visiting times, visit bombergatewaytrust.co.uk