The home was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day

St Patrick’s Day, on March 17, actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Staff and residents at Hall Park marked the day by making shamrock decorations, learning some Irish words and phrases, learning Irish dances, going on a virtual tour of Ireland, and listening to Irish music.

A resident celebrates St Patrick's Day at Bulwell's Hall Park Care Home.

The head chef prepared a fantastic Irish spread with. traditional Irish dishes such as boiled bacon, Irish stew, soda bread, colcannon and black pudding all washed down with Guinness or an Irish whiskey.

Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

One resident said: “It has been a lovely day. I really liked making the shamrock decorations and the virtual tour of Ireland brought back so many memories of holidays, it was wonderful to reminisce about the trips we had all taken.”