St Patrick's Day gets the green light at Bulwell care home
Residents and staff at Hall Park care home in Bulwell celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week.
The home was decorated with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day
St Patrick’s Day, on March 17, actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.
Staff and residents at Hall Park marked the day by making shamrock decorations, learning some Irish words and phrases, learning Irish dances, going on a virtual tour of Ireland, and listening to Irish music.
The head chef prepared a fantastic Irish spread with. traditional Irish dishes such as boiled bacon, Irish stew, soda bread, colcannon and black pudding all washed down with Guinness or an Irish whiskey.
Jodie Rakhra, general manager, said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone has enjoyed the festivities – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints days! We had a fantastic time listening to Irish music and watching Irish dancing, we sampled some lovely Irish whiskeys too.”
One resident said: “It has been a lovely day. I really liked making the shamrock decorations and the virtual tour of Ireland brought back so many memories of holidays, it was wonderful to reminisce about the trips we had all taken.”
Hall Park is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.