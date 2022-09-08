Staff and volunteers celebrate at Nottinghamshire Healthcare Trust’s OSCARS night

The OSCARS (outstanding service contribution and recognition scheme) was a fabulous chance for everyone taking part to share their successes over the last year with each other and celebrate all that has been achieved.

This year the judges were asked to shortlist from an incredible 480 nominations.

The winners were Nigel Sarsfield, senior technical support engineer who won Unsung Hero (non-clinical), Ameet Malhotra, trainee cognitive behavioural therapist who won Unsung Hero (clinical), Harvir Kaur Purawal, specialist community dietitian won the Leadership award, the IslaCare project won the Quality Improvement award, Quality Review Team, Lings Bar Hospital won the Team of the Year (non-clinical) award, Aintree Autism at Rampton Hospital won the Team of the Year (clinical) award, the Environmental Impact award went to Wathwood Hospital, the CAMHS Intellectual Disability Team at The Manor Academy, Mansfield Woodhouse, won the Outstanding Care and Compassion award, the Volunteer of the Year award was won by Gordon Taylor and Deborah Thompson, head of Nursing, Adult Mental Health, and Sarah Pashley, consultant nurse, Epilepsy and Intellectual Disability, were given the Lifetime Achievement.

Anne-Maria Newham, chief executive, said: “The awards night was an exciting opportunity to celebrate everyone’s hard work from over the last couple of years.

"We’re incredibly proud of all our staff and volunteers and were delighted to be able to give them an opportunity to share their successes.

“Only by recognising best practice from across the Trust can we support each other moving forwards to deliver ever better patient and service user care.”

1. Nottinghamshire Healthcare OSCARS The OSCARS (outstanding service contribution and recognition scheme) recognise the many fantastic achievements of the Trust’s staff and volunteers. Photo: Nottinghamshire Healthcare Photo Sales

2. Nottinghamshire Healthcare OSCARS The Lifetime Achievement award was won by Deborah Thompson, head of Nursing, Adult Mental Health, (left) and Sarah Pashley, consultant nurse, Epilepsy and Intellectual Disability (right) who are pictured with previous Trust chief executive John Brewin Photo: Nottinghamshire Healthcare Photo Sales

3. Nottinghamshire Healthcare OSCARS The Leadership award was given to Harvir Kaur Purawal, Specialist Community Dietitian (centre) who was described as 'a much valued ‘leader’ within the allied health professional (AHP) integrated care system (ICS) network and in her representation of Trust AHPs'. She is pictured with BBC Radio Nottingham’s Sarah Julian (left) and Trust chief executive Anne-Maria Newham (right). Photo: Nottinghamshire Healthcare Photo Sales

4. Nottinghamshire Healthcare OSCARS The Volunteer of the Year award was won by Gordon Taylor (centre). His nomination said he 'undertakes his role as a volunteer with such devotion, purpose and compassion; he is a real asset to Notts Healthcare'. He is pictured with Trust chair Paul Devlin (left)and BBC Radio Nottingham’s Sarah Julian (right). Photo: Nottinghamshire Healthcare Photo Sales