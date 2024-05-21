Staff at Bulwell bus routes operator on the move for mental health
Recently announced as a finalist in the Best New Mental Health Initiative category at the Inside Out Awards, NCT colleagues have raised more than £1,000 for mental health charities, Mental Health Foundation and Mind.
With the theme of Mental Health Awareness Week 2024 being ‘moving more for mental health’, NCT staff have raised money by either walking the ‘city loop’ route in the city centre or undertaking a 21-mile hike across Derbyshire’s highest peaks.
Colleagues who signed up to NCT’s internal gym were offered free access this week too.
NCT launched its own mental health initiative in 2018 and has more than 30 fully-trained mental health first aiders and more than 80 people who have completed developing mental health awareness training.
The impact of NCT’s wellbeing team has been transformative and reshaped the workplace culture to one that prioritises employee well-being, which has seen improved colleague retention and a notable reduction in absence attributed to mental health.
David Astill, NCT managing director said, “I am proud that NCT has an engaged and supportive wellbeing team, which cares and supports colleagues across the business.
"I joined our team who walked the city loop to raise money for mental health charities because it is important that we continue to raise awareness about mental health and offer support to colleagues.”
The winners of the Inside Out Awards will be announced on June 13.