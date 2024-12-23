Stagecoach East Midlands announces updated fares for 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Stagecoach East Midlands, part of the UK’s largest bus and coach operator, has confirmed its participation in the new Government fare cap scheme, which will take effect from January 1, 2025.

The new scheme will set a maximum fare of £3 on eligible routes throughout England.

Although some fares that were previously capped at £2 will rise to £3 under the new scheme, the majority of single journeys will continue to cost less than £3, providing excellent value for customers.

The money from fares goes towards paying for the day-to-day costs of running bus services, continued investment in new vehicles, technology, and other improvements in customer service.

Matt Cranwell, managing director of Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Bus travel remains value for money and our ticket prices provide an affordable and sustainable option for customers.

Stagecoach has consistently delivered some of the lowest ticket prices in the UK and we are committed to keeping fares as low as possible for our customers.”

By March 2026, Stagecoach will have added an additional 500 electric buses to its fleet, bringing the total to 1083 zero emission buses, with potentially 75+ new vehicles being introduced for customers across Mansfield and Hull.

The company is also investing in a more user-friendly app and website, enabling customers to buy digital singles and return tickets in advance of travel.

This will reduce the need for paper tickets, speed up boarding times, and contribute to a greener environment.

Additionally, Stagecoach is modernising its customer service centre with innovative AI technology, making it easier and faster for customers to access services, including locating lost property.

Matt Cranwell added: “These investments demonstrate our ongoing commitment to improving the overall travel experience while supporting environmental sustainability, making public transport a more attractive, affordable and sustainable option for everyone.”

Stagecoach single and return bus tickets can be purchased on the Stagecoach Bus App in advance of travel, on the bus using contactless payment including Apple and Google Pay or using cash.

For more information, visit www.stagecoachbus.com/promos-and-offers/east-midlands/local-3- pound-single-fare.