Stalls, stars, weaving and walks at Sherwood Forest this Easter weekend

From ceramics to leatherwork, wood-turning to jewellery-making, there will be talented makers selling their wares at the reserve’s Visitor Centre in Edwinstowe on Saturday, April 8, from 10am. Entry to the craft fair is free and regular car parking charges apply.

And if crafting is something you’d like to try for yourself, Edwinstowe artist David Evans will also be running a drop-in Willow Weaving Taster Session for visitors from 11am, providing an insight into how to create fantastic structures from this versatile natural material.

The 20 minute sessions cost just £8 per person.

A Stargazing Night is being held at Sherwood Forest

And While all that’s happening, Rattlejag Morris will be performing their traditional dances from across the region in the Visitor Centre amphitheatre.

Throughout the day, and until April 23, the Easter family trail will be running at Sherwood.

Some very curious eggs have been left out in the forest by the Easter bunny and adventurers are needed to head out into the ancient oak woodland to find the eggs and crack the clues as to who they belong to and collect a reward at the end.

Trail sheets are available from the Visitor Centre for £3.50.

Then in the evening, you are invited to turn your eyes to the skies with the Mansfield and Sutton Astronomical Society, who will be leading the second Stargazing Night of the year at Sherwood Forest, starting at 7pm.

As well was helping to identify stars, planets and constellations - and may be even the occasional spacecraft – the Society’s astronomers will shed some light on the latest developments and discoveries in space exploration.

Booking is required for this event. Tickets cost £20 per person (£15 for RSPB members).

Then it’s back to having your feet firmly back on the ground on Sunday, April 9, when the Sheriff of Nottingham will be leading a storytelling tour of Sherwood Forest, telling his version of the legends of Robin Hood.

The tour sets off at 10am. Booking is required. Tickets cost £5 (£4 for RSPB members).

