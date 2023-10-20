'Storm Babet has hit the Ashfield district hard' says district council leader

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said: “Our councillors are being made aware of a number of serious flooding issues across the Ashfield district.

“Ashfield District Council’s emergency planning team are working with Nottinghamshire County Council, who are the lead flood authority.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our team of Ashfield Independent councillors and staff are dealing with serious flooding issues including pavements and roads being completely submerged, drains backing up and houses being breached.

Flooding on Fackley Road, Teversal

“Storm Babet has hit the Ashfield district hard and at time of emergency, we are working with the emergency services and stakeholders to minimalise problems.

“This work will continue throughout the weekend and we’d ask residents not to leave their homes unless it’s necessary.