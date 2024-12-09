Storm Darragh left its mark on Hucknall's Titchfield Park

While it didn’t get the brunt of Storm Darragh at the weekend, Hucknall didn’t escape injury-free as Mother Nature left a bruise on the local landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors to the town’s Titchfield Park over the weekend will have seen what happened as the strong winds brought down a big tree, which ripped up grass and parts of the pathway as it fell.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries but it did mean the weekend’s scheduled junior parkrun event had to be cancelled.

Dispatch reader Dave Ellis snapped these pics of the damage caused by the storm – your Dispatch has contacted the council to find out what’s being done to clear the area.