'Substantial cannabis grow' found at Hucknall home by Neighbourhood Policing Teams

By Shelley Marriott
Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:34 BST
Police officers found a ‘substantial cannabis grow’ during a drugs warrant at a house in Hucknall.

A post on the Ashfield Police Facebook page said: “Officers from the Hucknall and Kirkby Neighbourhood Policing Teams successfully executed a drugs warrant at an address on Annesley Road in Hucknall.

Most Popular

“Inside the address was a substantial cannabis grow, an offender linked to the grow was arrested in another part of the county and is currently in custody.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police Sergeant Mann said: "This was a great result and collaborative effort.

A cannabis grow was found at an address in Hucknallplaceholder image
A cannabis grow was found at an address in Hucknall

“This was a sizeable grow that had been set up in a private dwelling.

“We were able to quickly force entry, secure the scene and start gathering the evidence.

“This highlights for me the importance of listening to the community and acting on the intelligence provided.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would like to encourage the good people of Hucknall to keep on providing us with information, especially around ASB and drug use.

“It helps us build a picture of addresses and individuals, and supports our own work when we approach the courts for warrants, often that piece of information or intelligence can be the final piece of the jigsaw.”

News you can trust since 1904
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice