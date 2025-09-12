'Substantial cannabis grow' found at Hucknall home by Neighbourhood Policing Teams

Police officers found a ‘substantial cannabis grow’ during a drugs warrant at a house in Hucknall.

A post on the Ashfield Police Facebook page said: “Officers from the Hucknall and Kirkby Neighbourhood Policing Teams successfully executed a drugs warrant at an address on Annesley Road in Hucknall.

“Inside the address was a substantial cannabis grow, an offender linked to the grow was arrested in another part of the county and is currently in custody.”

Police Sergeant Mann said: "This was a great result and collaborative effort.

“This was a sizeable grow that had been set up in a private dwelling.

“We were able to quickly force entry, secure the scene and start gathering the evidence.

“This highlights for me the importance of listening to the community and acting on the intelligence provided.

“I would like to encourage the good people of Hucknall to keep on providing us with information, especially around ASB and drug use.

“It helps us build a picture of addresses and individuals, and supports our own work when we approach the courts for warrants, often that piece of information or intelligence can be the final piece of the jigsaw.”