And now Ashfield Council has announced the 2023 event will return to the open space this year on August 5 – and pledged it will be “bigger and better”.

Ashfield Day was created in 2022 to celebrate everything that is good about Ashfield and this year’s event is expected to feature live music, a mini-food festival, a fun fair and dog shows.

Coun Helen-Smith, Skegby resident Jodine Cronshaw and Coun Rachel Madden helped out at last year’s event.

Annoucing the event at the latest council cabinet meeting, Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “Ashfield Day was a huge success last year and we hope that residents will put August 5, in their diaries as this will be the date of the next Ashfield Day.

“It is a new and exciting event residents have taken to their hearts.

“Hundreds of people have told us they want us to do it again after the success of last year’s event and it will be bigger and better.”

Coun Samantha Deakin, council executive lead member for parks, town centres and environmental services, said: “Not only was last year’s Ashfield Day hugely popular with residents, but it gave local music students the chance to perform in front of thousands of residents.

“We are currently in discussions with a headline act, but our ethos will always be to support local talent, and local traders as we throw a huge party to kickstart the summer.”

