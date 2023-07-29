News you can trust since 1904
Summer ‘drop’ in volunteer numbers, means guide dog pups need homes in Nottingham

Sight loss charity Guide Dogs is looking for volunteers in Nottingham who could provide a loving home to a guide dog puppy for the first year of their life.
By Eleanor StephensContributor
Published 29th Jul 2023, 19:44 BST- 2 min read

The charity says the summer months have led to a drop in volunteer numbers, and this is why they need more support.

‘Puppy Raisers’ are vital to the early development of guide dogs, teaching basic commands and helping them get used to different environments. 

The role involves supporting puppies for the first 12-16 months of their lives before they begin their specialised guide dog training. 

At least 20 homes are needed for guide dog puppies in Nottingham, with Guide Dogs covering all the costs involved. (Photo by: Guide Dogs)At least 20 homes are needed for guide dog puppies in Nottingham, with Guide Dogs covering all the costs involved. (Photo by: Guide Dogs)
At least 20 homes are needed for guide dog puppies in Nottingham, with Guide Dogs covering all the costs involved.

Anna Standing, operations manager at Guide Dogs covering Nottingham, said: “The summer months have brought a drop in our Puppy Raising volunteer numbers, as people understandably are thinking about holidays and spending time with their families, rather than volunteering.

“But our guide dog pups still need homes this summer, as they do every year, so we’re calling on the residents of Nottingham to help us.

“Becoming a Puppy Raiser is an exciting and rewarding opportunity to raise a guide dog pup and prepare them for their future role supporting someone with sight loss. 

“It is a long-term volunteering role, as each puppy will live with you for at least a year. 

“We’ll provide all the support and training, so you feel well equipped to care for your puppy when they arrive with you. 

“You’ll help your pup learn basic skills and get used to the outside world, ahead of their next stage of guide dog training.

“You can still enjoy holidays whilst caring for a guide dog puppy.

“In some cases, a pup can go on holiday with you, and at other times we may be able to arrange a ‘Puppy Fosterer’ to look after a puppy while you’re away.

“If you think you could give a loving, temporary home to a guide dog puppy, then please do get in touch.”

Volunteers must be aged over 18 and have suitable housing. Caring for a puppy is a full-time commitment and you must be able to give a guide dog pup the love and attention they deserve.  

Applicants must have the ability to access online content and training materials and have an email address.

To find out more, contact Melanie Brown, volunteering coordinator at [email protected] or call 0800 781 1444.

