Supermarket Bank Holiday Monday opening times: Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Lidl, Asda, Tesco and Morrisons

By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th May 2025, 13:00 BST
The bank holiday weekend is fast approaching so you’ll need to plan ahead to make sure you have everything you need and to help, here is when supermarkets will be open.

All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the bank holiday so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches.

Here is when supermarkets across the Mansfield, Kirkby, Sutton and Hucknall, will be open on Bank Holiday Monday (May 26).

When are the supermarkets open on Bsnk Holiday Monday?

1. Supermarket opening times

When are the supermarkets open on Bsnk Holiday Monday?

Asda on Bancroft Lane, Mansfield; Asda on Old Mill Lane Mansfield; Asda on Priestsic Road, Sutton, and Asda on Forest Road, New Ollerton, will all be open from 8am to 10pm.

2. Asda

Tesco Extra on Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, and Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, will be open from 8am to 6pm. Tesco Extra on Ashgate Road, Hucknall, will be open from 8am to 6pm.

3. Tesco

Sainsbury's on Nottingham Road, Mansfield, will be open from 7am to 8pm and Sainsbury's Local on Nottingham Road, Ravenshead, will be open from 7am to 11pm.

4. Sainsbury's

