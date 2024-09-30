Support local: Opening times for North Nottinghamshire markets, includes Mansfield, Ashfield & Bassetlaw

By Phoebe Cox
Published 30th Sep 2024, 14:11 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2024, 15:19 BST
With the upcoming festive season, consider starting your shopping early and supporting local businesses in the process.

Here are the opening hours for town markets in the North Nottinghamshire area, including Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw.

These opening times are available on each area's district council website.

As far as we are aware, as of the publication date (September 30, 2024), these opening times are accurate and applicable.

Sutton Market is located at the heart of the town on Portland Square, around the sundial. The market's gazebo stalls can be found there every Monday, with a range of traders present each week. For more information, visit: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/markets-town-centres/sutton-market/

1. Sutton market

The market will be reduced from five days a week to four from w/c November 4. It will operate from Wednesday to Saturday. The operating hours will be from 9am to 4pm, as normal. Mansfield market place trade includes businesses that supply gifting, clothing, luggage, watches, sweets, plants, and more. More information available at: www.mansfield.gov.uk/mansfieldmarket

2. Mansfield market

There is also an indoor market at Idlewells Shopping Centre, Sutton. You will find various vendors throughout the week, offering beauty products, bags, vegetables, lingerie, and books. The shopping centre is open 8am-6pm, Monday to Saturday, with Sunday hours: 10am-4pm.

3. Indoor market at Idlewells Shopping Centre

Hucknall outdoor market is open from 9am to 4pm as a general market every Friday and Saturday. You'll find it on the pedestrianised area of Hucknall High Street. The contemporary red and white striped market stalls are strategically placed along the High Street to compliment the retail offer from this prime shopping location in the heart of the town. You will find everything from fresh food, clothing, toys, plants and street food. More at: www.ashfield.gov.uk/community-leisure/markets-town-centres/hucknall-market/

4. Hucknall market

