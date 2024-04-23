Suspected burglar charged following break-in at house in Bulwell
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to a house on Dursley Close, Bulwell, following reports a break-in was in progress.
Officers arrived minutes after that original call came in at 3.30pm on Sunday, April 21, and detained a suspect.
Picture frames, a charger, and a range of household items that had been taken from the address were all retrieved.
David Sedgwick, of no fixed address, has since been charged with burglary.
The 48-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 22, where he was released on conditional bail to appear at the same court on August 23.
Detective Constable Rebecca Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to our officers arriving at the scene so quickly, we were able to retrieve multiple items that had been stolen from a property.
“Burglary is an incredibly invasive crime, and anyone suspected of being involved in this offending should expect to find themselves brought before the courts.”