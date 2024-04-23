Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to a house on Dursley Close, Bulwell, following reports a break-in was in progress.

Officers arrived minutes after that original call came in at 3.30pm on Sunday, April 21, and detained a suspect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture frames, a charger, and a range of household items that had been taken from the address were all retrieved.

David Sedgwick appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court

David Sedgwick, of no fixed address, has since been charged with burglary.

The 48-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Monday, April 22, where he was released on conditional bail to appear at the same court on August 23.

Detective Constable Rebecca Walker, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to our officers arriving at the scene so quickly, we were able to retrieve multiple items that had been stolen from a property.