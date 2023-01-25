Sustainable housebuilder raises more than £500 for Nottingham homeless charity

Midlands-based developer Cora has been supporting Nottingham homeless charity Framework, helping those sleeping rough in the city keep warm through the difficult colder months.

Its contractors, suppliers and staff were urged to donate as part of the fundraising drive, which saw a total of £530 raised for the charity alongside a big collection of sleeping bags, blankets, jumpers and other items of warm clothing.

Luke Simmons, Cora managing director, said: “Framework is a brilliant charity that makes a huge difference to the lives of homeless people in Nottingham, so we are very proud to support their vital work.

Cora sales and marketing director Mandy Soames, Framework fundraising officer Clara Brooks, centre, and Framework team leader Richard Stafford.

“As temperatures plunge it can become a case of life and death for those living on the streets.

“We hope our donation goes some way to keeping those sleeping rough in Nottingham warm this winter.”

According to Framework, the number of rough sleepers recorded on the city’s streets throughout 2020-21 was more than 850 – with up to 15 people sleeping rough each night.

However, rough sleeping is just the most visible form of homelessness, with many more people assisted through emergency accommodation and night shelters.

Claire Eden, Framework head of fundraising and communications, said: “We are most grateful to Cora, their suppliers and contractors and everyone who has responded so generously to their initiative to provide much-needed support in the form of sleeping bags, coats, hats and socks to help people who have the misfortune to be sleeping rough in Nottingham this winter.

“Sleeping rough is a dangerous existence at the best of times and especially so in winter when freezing temperatures are life-threatening.

“Having the means to keep warm in these circumstances is the most vital need of all and so it's particularly appreciated that Cora have chosen to make this the focus of their appeal.”Based in Northampton, Cora has a number of developments across the Midlands, including Eagles Edge in Redhill, Nottingham.

