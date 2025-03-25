Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall: Roads that could be resurfaced in Ashfield, as unveiled in maintenance plans

The Prime Minister has informed councils to demonstrate action on the pothole crisis to access additional funding and announced £4.8 billion for major roads.

Starting in mid-April, local authorities in England will begin receiving their share of the government's record £1.6 billion allocated for highway maintenance.

This amount includes an additional £500 million, which is sufficient to repair approximately 7 million potholes each year.

However, to access this full funding, all councils in England must publish annual progress reports and demonstrate public confidence in their work beginning March 24, 2025.

Local authorities that do not meet these requirements will have 25 per cent of the additional funds withheld, amounting to a total of £125 million.

Following this news, and as Nottinghamshire Council has committed an additional £3.3 million to repair potholes, with the goal of “gradually reducing the number of roads plagued by craters”, we are looking at roads in Ashfield that could see repairs, as featured in highway maintenance plans for 2025/2026.

Nottinghamshire’s highway maintenance programme has been approved with a total value of £72.7million to invest in highways improvements for 2025/26.

This includes £52.4 million of capital investment and £20.3 million of revenue funding.

The majority of the funding will be spent on delivering a range of restorative and preventative road improvement and maintenance strategies aimed at beginning to address the significant backlog of repairs needed across the highways network in the county.

To see more about proposed road repairs across the county, visit www.nottshighways.co.uk/2025-26-highway-capital-maintenance-programme/.

To view Notts Highways’ maintenance programme in partnership with Nottinghamshire Council, see: www.nottshighways.co.uk/2025-2026-capital-maintenance-programme-map/.

Is your street on the list?

Disclaimer: Proposed list of highways maintenance schemes for 2025/26 are subject to further scrutiny and confirmation.

Microasphalt surfacing According to highway maintenance plans, the following streets and roads may undergo microasphalt work in Kirkby; Angela Avenue, Belmont Road, Dorchester Road, Herbert Road, Lindsay Avenue, Midfield Road, Paschall Road, Roderick Avenue, Scotts Way, and Westfield Road. These are subject to further scrutiny and confirmation.

A38 Alfreton Road / A38 Kings Mill Road Resurfacing may occur on A38 Alfreton Road/A38 Kings Mill Road, Sutton, near the Sutton Road junction. Road mentions are subject to further scrutiny and confirmation.

C147 Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite According to proposed maintenance plans, resurfacing may occur on Chesterfield Road in Huthwaite, from Woodland Avenue to a surface change approximately 190 meters north of the bridge. As always, roads mentioned are subject to further review and confirmation.