Swarm of ‘Reform’ across Ashfield in county council elections 2025

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party achieved historic wins across Ashfield in the 2025 Nottinghamshire County Council elections.

On Thursday (May 1) residents went to the polls to vote for a candidate to represent their division at Nottinghamshire County Council.

The results indicate a significant rise in support for the Reform UK party, with several high-profile councillors losing their seats.

The Labour Party experienced significant losses in Nottinghamshire, including the defeat of Beeston Central and Rylands Coun Kate Foale, who served as the leader of the Labour Group at Nottinghamshire County Council.

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party has won seats throughout Nottinghamshire. (Photo by Ryan Jenkinson/Getty Images)

Additionally, Coun Jason Zadrozny, the leader of Ashfield District Council and group leader of Ashfield Independents, was defeated by Alan Bite of Reform UK, in the Ashfields division.

Coun Zadrozny’s two deputies Tom Hollis and Helen-Ann Smith also lost their seats, along with veteran Tory Philip Owen – in all cases losing to Reform UK candidates.

Here are the results for each division across the Ashfield area…

Ashfield District

Ashfields: Allen Bite (Reform UK): 1,687 votes

Kirkby North: Simon Wright (Reform UK): 1,604 votes

Kirkby South: Rory Green (Reform UK): 2,082 votes

Selston: Dawn Justice (Reform UK): 2,398 votes

Sutton Central and East: Joseph Rich (Reform UK): 1,644 votes

Sutton North: Cathy Mason (Reform UK): 2,362 votes

Sutton West: Terry Cox (Reform UK): 2,120 votes

Hucknall North: John Morton Anthony Wilmott (Ashfield Independents): 1,231 votes

Hucknall West: Chris Adegoke (Reform UK): 1,208 votes

Hucknall South: Darro Darrington (Reform UK): 1,289 votes

Other notable results include gains for Reform in the Sherwood Forest division, alongside Conservative victories in Newstead and Southwell.

In Newstead, Stuart Bestwick (Conservatives) received 1,291 votes, narrowly defeating Reform’s Eddie Stubbs by the smallest margin possible.