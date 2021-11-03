Take a look inside Hucknall's Nabb Inn as popular pub re-opens after stylish and eyecatching £250,000 overhaul

The popular Nabbs Lane community pub, which is run by Greene King, closed to regulars some three weeks ago ahead of an exciting overhaul, both inside and out.

Manager Stefan Blachnio and his team have been sharing progress photos of the work via the venue’s Facebook page.

The snaps have been whetting the appetite of patrons throughout the facelift.

And a preview evening for up to 70 VIPs on Tuesday - ahead of the pub re-opening today (Wednesday November 3) - drew a unanimously positive response.

Stefan told the Dispatch: “We are really pleased and can’t wait to welcome everyone back.”

The changes to the family pub are nothing short of remarkable in just three weeks.

From new flooring and bars to industrial-themed furniture and paintwork and eyecatching wallpaper murals behind the bars featuring an old map of Hucknall Torkard, no corner has been left untouched.

The loos have been overhauled, new lighting installed and doors between the two bars have been removed to open things up and improve the flow.

And the jewel in the crown is surely the huge change that has taken place outside.

New furniture sits seemlessly on artificial grass below heated shelters, with a huge outdoor TV screen perfect for sporting events, and a new children’s play area has been installed with the whole perimeter framed by new fencing.

What’s more, the small outdoor area to the rear of the pub has also been given a facelift with artificial grass and new furniture.

All this comes with a new menu to satisfy everyone’s appetites and an extensive range of drinks on offer.

The changes – and the investment by Greene King – are a sign of the pub’s popularity and the work and efforts made during the Covid lockdowns.

Stefan worked hard to make some improvements himself during the stop-start restrictions.

He said: “We put a lot of work in. For everybody it was mentally challenging and my release was coming down and painting and decorating and adding to the place in anticipation of when we could open up.

"I think it gave some of this community hope and something to look forward to. Someone said to us that every time they passed and we had the festoon lighting on it gave them hope.

"After all that, for Greene King to say they wanted to invest in us was great.

"My favourite changes are the new-look back bar and the garden.

"But the Nabb still feels like a pub and is warm and welcoming. No matter what your age you should feel welcome and there is something for everybody.

"We had lots of meetings and were determined not to lose what we already had and the Nabb’s personality. I think we have achieved that.”

1. A new greeting The revamped exterior ready to welcome customers past, present and future Photo: Martin Hutton Photo Sales

2. We're back Manager Stefan Blachnio back behind the bar at the Nabb Photo: Martin Hutton Photo Sales

3. Fresh and welcoming The new-look back bar at the Nabbs Lane pub Photo: Martin Hutton Photo Sales

4. Industrial style The new-look front garden at the Nabb, completed with new shelters and outdoor TV Photo: Martin Hutton Photo Sales