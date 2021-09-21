Take action on what matters to you in Bulwell

Partners across the city will be teaming up to tackle issues in Bulwell, including crime, anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping.

Following feedback from residents about issues they want partners to tackle, the event will see an intense day of activity to make a visible difference to some of the problems.

The event will take place all day tomorrow (Wednesday) and will include patrols to tackle fly-tipping, operations to tackle inconsiderate parking and untaxed and/or abandoned vehicles, neighbourhood street deep cleans, Nottinghamshire Police patrols, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service offering fire safety advice and free safe and well visits and safer housing inspections and support for tenants with housing issues.

Residents are also encouraged to get involved in the community drop-in between 9am and 12noon and there will be information stalls and advice on housing, health care, child support in Bulwell Market Place.