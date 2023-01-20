The 12 best pubs in Mansfield, Ashfield, Broxtowe and Bassetlaw according to The Good Pub Guide

If there’s one thing we all love in this country, it’s a good pub.
And doing exactly what it says on the tin, The Good Pub Guide picks out some of the best pubs to visit all around the UK.
1. Fountain, Tuxford
Where: Fountain, 155 Lincoln Road, Tuxford
Guide says: Comfortably updated family dining pub and hotel with welcoming atmosphere.
Photo: Google
2. White Hart, West Stockwith
Where: Main Street, West Stockwith.
Guide says: Small country pub, own good beers from next-door brewery, plus guests.
Photo: Google
3. Railway Inn, Mansfield
Where: Station Street, Mansfield.
Guide says: Friendly traditional local, four changing ales, real cider and good low-priced home-made food.
Photo: Google
4. Stag Inn, Kimberley
Where: 67 Nottingham Road, Kimberley.
Guide says: Traditional 18th century local with some old Shipstones Brewery photographs and up to seven well-kept ales.
Photo: Google