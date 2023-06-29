The Ashfield areas where house prices are rising the fastest

With mortgage rates under increasing strain, all eyes are on the property market to see whether house prices will continue to rise.

And new figures pinpoint the neighbourhoods of England where average sale prices are increasing the fastest.

The latest data from the UK House Price Index shows the average UK house price was £286,500 in April 2023, a slight rise from the previous month but £6,500 below the £293,000 all-time high recorded in September 2022.

Here are the Ashfield areas which have seen the biggest rise in average sale prices in 2022, compared with 2021.

1 . The Dales & South Skegby The Dales & South Skegby saw prices rise by 16.6 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £189,500 in 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Kirkby Central Kirkby Central saw prices rise by 14.6 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £149,000 in 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Sutton Forest Side & New Cross Sutton Forest Side & New Cross saw prices rise by 14.3 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £150,000 in 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Sutton Central & Leamington Sutton Central & Leamington saw prices rise by 13.1 per cent in a year, with average properties selling for £153,500 in 2022 Photo: Google Photo Sales