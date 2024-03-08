Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following the success of the inaugural Ashfield Day in 2022, which saw 12,000 people flock to Sutton Lawn to enjoy a day of free family fun, the council has decided to extend the event and bring back the Ashfield Show.

Sutton Lawn will play host to the three-day event which will run on Friday, August 9 to Sunday August 11.

The original free show was attended by thousands of families from miles around and featured musical performances, a funfair, horticultural displays and hundreds of stalls.

The Ashfield Show is back this summer. Photo: Submitted

Full details of the event will be released in the coming months, but visitors can again expect to see live music, community performances, food, drink, the market village, activities and more.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “I am ecstatic to be able to announce the highly-anticipated return of the Ashfield Show.

"Residents have been telling us how much they missed the free show, so we have listened and we are bringing it back.

"It won’t quite be the show everyone remembers just yet, give us a couple of years to build it back up to that.

"However, the Ashfield Show will be a huge celebration of Ashfield, and promises to be the best weekend of the year.”

The return of the Ashfield Show is just one of the fantastic events that make up council’s 2024 events calendar.

Coun Zadrozny continued: “This year is jam-packed with family fun days, the fifth Ashfield Food & Drink Festival in August, and even the return of a bonfire night event.

The full events calendar will be released in the coming weeks via the council’s social media sites and website.

Coun Chris Huskinson (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “Last year, the council put on an excellent range of free events for Ashfield and this year will definitely top it.

"Our events calendar for 2024 looks incredible with the return of several popular events, and some new ones.