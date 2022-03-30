The egg hunt has been organised by the town branch of The Nottingham Building Society and there are three Easter egg prizes up for grabs.

There are 15 participating shops in the Bulwell area that are displaying eggs within their windows.

All participating shops have entry forms, as does the building society branch, and all children need to do is write down which shops are displaying an egg.

The Nottingham Bulwell branch manager Kirsty Woodward and team member Olivia Rainbow with the prizes up for grabs

The competition is free to enter and forms need to be in by as do we and all entry forms need to be in for 12/04/2022

Kirsty Woodward, branch manager at The Nottingham, said: “We just wanted to spread some Easter joy and give the children around Bulwell something fun to do whilst shopping over the Easter break.