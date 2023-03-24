The eight best places to live in Nottinghamshire in 2023, according to Muddy Stilettos

The top eight best places to live in Nottinghamshire have been revealed by a 2023 vote.
Acclaimed luxury lifestyle site Muddy Stilettos asked its readers to vote for the best local village, town or city to call home in 2023 using its Top 250 Best Places to Live guide.
A regional vote across 28 counties took place and the top eight places to live in our county were revealed.
Below are the top eight places to live in Nottinghamshire in 2023, according to Muddy Stilettos, including what the what’s on guide has written about each place.
1. Southwell
Muddy Stilettos said: "Picture a high street teaming with indies to explore, a glut of great restaurants, fantastic local schools, music festivals and some fab music festivals, right on your doorstep. Plus for office commuters and city lovers, it’s only a short drive right to the centre of Nottingham." Photo: Muddy Stilettos
2. Newark
Muddy Stilettos said: "Young families and professional couples have flocked to Newark in recent years because of its fantastic commuter links, market town charm and nearby attractions which for large parts of the year, you’ll have mostly to yourself." Photo: Muddy Stilettos
3. Beeston
Muddy Stilettos said: "Beeston is one of the coolest towns on the Nottingham commuter belt, with its pretty Victorian terrace houses, family-friendly fun, cafe work-from-home culture, and a cool vibe from a strong student population." Photo: Muddy Stilettos
4. Wollaton
Muddy Stilettos said: "Dominated by the home of Batman and its glorious surrounding deer park, there’s everything you could need with the added benefit of top-notch transport links. And if you don’t fancy nipping to the city, settle in for a cosy one at some of the town’s quaint pubs and cute restaurants." Photo: Muddy Stilettos