The green doctors are ready to help in Hucknall and Bulwell

Thanks to funding from the Cadent Foundation, Groundwork has launched its Green Doctors programme to support vulnerable households across Nottinghamshire.

Green Doctors are energy efficiency experts who help people stay warm, save money and reduce carbon.

They offer a range of free services, such as identifying causes of heat loss in the home, help to identify and tackle damp or mould problems, offering useful tips for saving energy, installing small energy efficiency measures such as draft excluders, and helping people to switch energy providers to save money.

Groundwork's Green Doctors scheme has now launched in Nottinghamshire

They can also offer support to access other grants and subsidies and advice on energy or water debt.

Kat Navrouzoglou, regional lead representative at Groundwork Greater Nottingham Trust said: “Around four million people in the UK are in fuel poverty, unable to afford to live in a warm, dry home.

"With more people at home, increased utility costs and unemployment rising due to the financial impact of the pandemic, more families will be experiencing extreme financial hardship as well as the emotional strain of keeping themselves and their loved ones well.

“Working with priority groups such as young people and families, low-income households, residents of poor housing and those suffering ill health, this new partnership will help vulnerable households boost their income by saving energy, so that they can live more comfortably, as well as reduce their environmental impact.”

“We’re very excited about offering our Green Doctors programme in Nottinghamshire thanks to the support of the Cadent Foundation.

"As well as visiting people in their homes, we can provide remote support (by telephone and online) and will be attending community events to deliver energy efficiency advice and free energy saving and warm home measures.

"As part of a Green Doctor consultation, we also work with other services to provide rounded support to vulnerable households, including onward referrals to maximise benefit claims, address home safety issues and tackle food poverty.”

Julia Dwyer, director of the Cadent Foundation, added: “Supporting people out of fuel poverty is one of the fundamental objectives of the Cadent Foundation and we’re delighted to support the expansion of Groundwork’s Green Doctors programme.

“With one in ten people across the UK struggling to heat their home, it’s vital to ensure that money and resources are available to support individuals and families in some of the worst hit areas.

“Energy efficiency not only has a central role in tackling climate change, it also has a huge impact on people’s wellbeing and standard of living.

"Green Doctors are able to assist homeowners in improving the energy efficiency of their homes and lower fuel bills, thus improving warmth and reducing fuel poverty.”

The Cadent Foundation is funded by local gas network Cadent and has been established to support projects help people living in vulnerable situations and energy poor communities.