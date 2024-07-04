Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Experts have confirmed that the Major Oak in Sherwood Forest could survive for centuries, despite a viral post suggesting its imminent demise – as specialist work aims to breathe life into the historical tree.

A viral post on Facebook “claimed” that experts had predicted the Major Oak would die this year.

This unsourced claim about the Major Oak has since been debunked by RSPB Sherwood Forest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a new YouTube video shared by the RSPB team at Sherwood Forest – experts addressed the work being done to alleviate the tree's declining health.

The Major Oak at Sherwood Forest, Edwinstowe, Nottinghamshire. Photo: Anita Maric / SWNS.

Chloe Ryder, site manager for RSPB Sherwood Forest and Budby South Forest, explained that a key goal of the RSPB is to revitalise the soils around the Major Oak’s root system.

The operation is “delicate” but essential for the tree's long-term survival.

Rob James, communications officer for Sherwood Forest RSPB, said: “The Major Oak is an incredibly old tree that is estimated to be more than 1,000 years old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is an icon of nature and means a great deal to the local community and the many thousands of people who visit the forest from all over the world each year.

“While it may be looking its age, it should be remembered that for over a century now, different methods have been used to support its huge limbs and roots to keep it alive.

“There has been frequent speculation about its health for many years and it has certainly endured some challenges in recent times, including three consecutive droughts during peak growing periods combined with unprecedented high temperatures of 40C in July 2022.

“One of the biggest challenges it faces is the impact of soil compaction above its vast root system, caused by decades of visitors walking up to the tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This has made it harder for rainwater to penetrate the soil and for essential microbial activity to take place below the surface.

“In response, a fence was installed in the 1970s and Nottinghamshire County Council used a range of techniques to try and alleviate the issue, which is still affecting the tree, as are the effects of climate change.

“The RSPB, which manages the Sherwood Forest reserve today, is now working alongside some of the UK’s leading tree and soil health experts to carefully aerate the soil around the tree’s roots, increasing oxygen flow, as well as to add a mulch made from natural material in the forest.

“The RSPB is also using technology to measure the water content and soil temperature, as well as the growth and shrinkage of the tree, in real time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Water flow rates and the chlorophyll content of the tree’s leaves are also being regularly tested.

“Vegetation around the base of the tree is being allowed to grow naturally to help break up the compacted earth and to retain moisture and vital nutrients.