Hucknall's Titchfield Park was one of this year's winners

The nine Dispatch district parks and beauty spots awarded Green Flag status this year

The Dispatch district is a green a pleasant place to be and this year, nine of its most popular beauty spots have been awarded Green Flag status.

By John Smith
Friday, 22nd October 2021, 3:07 pm

The Green Flag Award scheme has been run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy for 25 years now and recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces.

Here are the Dispatch district winners.

1. Bestwood Country Park

County park in Bestwood Village. www.nottinghamshire.gov.uk/planning-and-environment/walking-cycling-and-rights-of-way/find-walks-and-rides/bestwood-country-park

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

2. Hazelhurst Gardens

Community Gardens in Bulwell

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Bulwell Bogs

Area alongside the River Leen in Bulwell town centre

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Bulwell Northern Cemetery

Burial ground on Hempshill Lane in Bulwell

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
DispatchKeep Britain Tidy
Next Page
Page 1 of 3