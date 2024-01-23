The Range confirms it is coming to Hucknall to move into old Wilko building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ashfield Council has confirmed that the building will be renovated over the coming weeks ahead of a grand opening on March 15.

The Range currently has more than 200 stores across the UK and stocks more than 140,000 products from homewares and furniture to DIY and art supplies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It was back in October last year, soon after Wilko shut its doors for the final time, that Ashfield councillors first spoke of their delight that The Range was poised move into the old Wilko building

Ashfield Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (second right) with, from left, Hucknall councillors John Wilmott, Lee Waters and Gordon Mann have welcomed the news The Range will be moving into the old Hucknall Wilko site. Photo: Submitted

However, after things then went quiet, rumours began to spread that The Range had pulled the plug on Hucknall.

But now, councillors have announced that the deal has been done and The Range in Hucknall will be happening.

The opening of the new store marks another milestone in the council’s regeneration of Hucknall town centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over the next few months the council will be working with local businesses to develop plans to improve Central Walk – the covered walkway and paved area connecting the High Street to Piggins Croft Car Park – with works due to start later this year.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), council leader, said: “I am delighted to be able to announce that The Range is set to open in Hucknall in March.

"As a council we look forward to a positive relationship with another major retailer which can only be good news for Hucknall town centre and our local residents.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall Centra on the council, added: “We are looking forward to welcoming The Range to Hucknall.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"When Wilko went into administration, Hucknall councillors tasked the council’s leadership with finding a new anchor partner.

“Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) has personally led on this and we are grateful for his and others’ efforts.

"We look forward to the start of a great relationship with The Range that will provide jobs and prosperity in our town.”

The opening of the new store is expected to create up to 90 jobs with applications now open for local residents.