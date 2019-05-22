This week’s fascinating pictures of Hucknall’s past
Wednesday 22 May 2019 13:50
2008: This fabulous group shot features staff and pupils from the Tait Stanley School of Dancing proudly showing off their awards at a presentation. Are you on this picture?
2009: PC Lisa Cook of the Safer Neighbourhoods Team in Bulwell presented reflective armbands to pupils at Snapewood School. The armbands were funded by local police and childrens services. Did you get one?
2008: Members of the school council at Hillside Primary School are pictured with their display put together to support an assembly project they were part of. Did you take part in this?
2007: A fantastic nostalgic shot of Taylor Radford and Kye Buckley of Hucknall testing out an aircraft at an air show at Hucknall Aerodrome.
