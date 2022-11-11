Severn Trent Water teams were investigating a reported blockage and couldn’t quite believe their eyes when they discovered what was causing it.

After checking to make sure that Gordon and Percy weren’t nearby, and reporting Thomas to the Fat Controller, the team quickly cleared the debris from the pipe.

Grant Mitchell, from Severn Trent, said: “From underwear and false teeth to tennis balls and toy trains, we’ve has some bizarre things make their way into our sewer network over the years.

The Thomas the Tank Engine toy that was rescued from the Bulwell sewer it had been blocking

"But it’s often the day-to-day items, such as wet wipes, cotton buds, sanitary products and cooking oils, that can create the biggest issues in our region’s sewer networks.

“These giant congealed masses often cause big problems when they arrive at sewage treatment works.

"However, in the worst-case scenario, they don’t even make it to the works, instead blocking sewer pipes, like poor Thomas the Tank Engine did on this occasion, which can lead to wastewater backing up into homes, gardens and rivers.

"Preventing our sewers from becoming blocked could save numerous pollutions each year and would be a key step in our journey to making our regions rivers the healthiest they can be.”

Most sewer pipes only have a diameter of around 150mm – or slightly larger than an average roll of toilet paper – so it doesn’t take much for a blockage to form.

Grant added: “As we head into winter, the waste network pipes get colder and any fats which have been washed down the drain can quickly solidify in the pipe, which can quickly cause a blockage.

“The good news is that blockages are avoidable if people are careful about what they put down the toilet and wash down the sink.

"Sewer flooding is a horrible thing for anyone to experience.

"To avoid blockages, we advise waiting for cooking fats, oils and greases to cool before disposing of them in the bin and only flushing the three Ps – pee, paper and poo – anything else should go in the bin.”