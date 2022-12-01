The Hucknall Christmas lights switch-on event is back this year

The Market Place and pedestrianised area of High Street were packed for the event, which has long been a key date in the town’s calendar.

The crowds joined in for the countdown as the switch was flicked by Coun David Walters, Ashfield Council chairman, from a stage that had been restored to its traditional position.

Advertisement

At the centre of the lights display this year is a giant snowman on Market Place, one of three characters that rotate around the district each year.

Hucknall Christmas Tree Festival

And a giant Christmas tree takes pride of place on the raised platform outside the Half Moon pub.

On the night, which was sponsored by Everyone Active, which runs leisure centres in the district on behalf of the council, there were plenty of stalls selling food, craft items and gifts perfect for Christmas.

Advertisement

TheHucknall Rotary Club sleigh – and Santa himself – were on hand to take the festive wishes of youngsters too.

As has become tradition, the evening is also the opening night of the Hucknall Christmas Tree Festival in the parish church, which attracted long queues of people wanting to check out the creations of local organisations, schools and businesses.

Advertisement

The crowd gathers ready for the big switch-on

The festival continues until the weekend with visitors having the chance to vote for their favourites before category winners are announced nest week.

Advertisement

Earlier in the evening, which started at 4pm, other attractions included live music from school and adult choirs on the stage – and these continued after the switch-on thanks to rock band Ziggy Pop.

Advertisement

There was a Christmas market at the nearby John Godber Centre, fairground rides and refreshments at the Central Methodist Church.

Children from the Humphreys family with Santa

Advertisement

The crowd was acknowledged as one of the biggest seen at the event for many years.

One family in attendance said: “The lights switch-on always attracts a big crowd and it’s great the town can come out in force.

Advertisement

“We all need a bit of a lift with the current cost of living crisis and this event provides just that.”

Hucknall High Street all lit up

Advertisement

As well as the lights switch-on, there were plenty of stalls selling gifts

Christmas is underway in Hucknall

Advertisement

There was plenty of entertainment for the crowds, including carol singing.

Coun David Walters, Ashfield District Council chairman, and his wife, officially switched on the lights

Advertisement

Thousands gathered in the town centre for the event