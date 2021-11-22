Over the course of the day, High Street was full of food fans bringing much-needed footfall into the town centre.

Organised by Ashfield District Council, in partnership with Discover Ashfield and Hucknall’s own Lincoln Green Brewery, the event followed on from the highly successful first festival in the summer and people again grabbed the chance to give their tastebuds a treat.

More than 25 stalls were on offer to visitors, selling a variety of artisan food, drinks, produce and gifts, including beers, wines, doughnuts, pizza and spices, with many of the popular traders from the first festival returning.

Coun John Wilmott with some festive entertainers at the festival

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council said, “This was the latest in our events in Hucknall and we were delighted with the turn out.

"The weather was great and residents told us how pleased they were that this event had happened again.

"There was a great mixture of traders – many of them local who reported brisk business.

“This council is committed to various other events and we now look forward to Hucknall’s Christmas lights switch-on event on December 1.”

Large crowds attended the second Hucknall Food & Drink Festival

Coun Jim Blagden (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central and originally came up with the idea for the festival, added: “It was great to see families young and old return to our town centre.

"We are looking to increase events in 2022 – including a farmer’s market and a plant market.

"It is critical as we recover from Covid that we support our town centres and we will continue, as a council to do everything we can.

"In 2021, we not only held food & drink festivals but hosted string quartets and made significant improvements to the town centre.