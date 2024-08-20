Thousands of foodies hit Hucknall for annual Food & Drink Festival

So good was the turnout, several traders sold out completely before the event had even finished, including Hucknall market regulars, Back–A–Yard cuisine, whose exceptional Jamaican food had people queuing all day, Nottinghamshire based Outlaw Cookie Club, The Sizzling Kitchen, and De One Kitchen.

Visitors also enjoyed live music from the Red Hot Band, a youth musical collective from Inspire, and cooking demonstrations from Rupert the healthy eating chef who whipped up a mixed bean chilli for the audience to try.

This year, the festival also attracted a host of new exciting traders, as well as a lot of returning favourites. New traders included Casa Gomez, Bigmelt, Craving Crust, 4 Eyes Patisserie and Bakery, Chocolate Orange Tea Rooms, M Starkey Workshop, Riveria Iced Tea, Rupert Mole, and The Sacred Ape.

One lucky visitor, Stephanie, won £25 worth of vouchers to spend at the event thanks to a social media giveaway ran by the council and bought her two children along to the event and had a fantastic day trying some new food.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, said “Thank you to everyone who attended – what a success this year’s event has been.

"We have had nothing but positive feedback from both traders and visitors, who can’t wait for the next one.

"I am pleased to confirm that the date for next year’s event will Sunday, August 17, 2025, so get it in your diaries now.

“The team are going to work hard to find even more stall holders for the next event to make it even better.”

To give feedback on the event, visit https://forms.gle/Kp1HTcSbAmnyVVbW7

