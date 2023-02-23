Thousands of Nottinghamshire households expected to have to choose between heating and eating
A new report from the National Institute of Economic and Social Research has reveals the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on families in Nottinghamshire.
The report published by NIESR, titled Recession Avoided, But Prospects Remain Bleak For Households, expects middle income households will be £4,000 worse off due to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis and suggests as many as one in four households will expect to be unable to cover their planned energy and food bills from post-tax income in the financial year 2023/24.
Commenting on the report, Coun Kate Foale, Labour group leader at Nottinghamshire Council, said: “Whether it’s young families or older people I speak with across Nottinghamshire, it’s clear some people are already really struggling and if the price cap rise goes ahead in April, things will only get worse.
“Nottinghamshire Labour is calling for immediate action from the government, as well as a proper windfall tax on the outrageous profits on these giant energy companies, and to fund long-term solutions like a national home insulation programme.
“Only Labour has a plan to get areas like Nottinghamshire thriving again. It’s clear this Conservative government are out of ideas and, after 13 years, it’s time for a change – it’s time for a Labour government.”
Labour is calling on the Government to bring in a proper windfall tax on energy giants to fund package of support for energy bills including new measure to pass on savings to households immediately, by stopping the energy price cap going up from April.