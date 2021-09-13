Universal Studios has announced that the much-delayed No Time To Die will finally be released on September 30 and this is not going to change.

And to celebrate, the Arc Cinema is organising a special Bond-themed quiz night and a chance to watch the new film at midnight on the day it is officially released.

Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “The week before the film’s UK release, we’ll be hosting a 007-themed pub quiz at The Station Hotel.

Daniel Craig stars as James Bond in No Time To Die. Photo: Nicola Dove

"You can book a table now, entry is £1 per person and teams must be no more than six people.

Prizes will include a £50 Arc Cinema voucher and tickets to see No Time To Die, as well as cash and beer.

Mark continued: “We will also be showing the movie at midnight on Wednesday September 29 following a special fan event.

"We’ll be turning the cinema into a ‘Casino Hucknalle’ from 10.30pm so customers can play roulette, blackjack, enjoy a Martini (shaken, obviously) before being one of the first in the world to see movie.”