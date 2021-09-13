Tickets on sale now for James Bond events lined up by Hucknall's Arc Cinema to mark release of much-delayed 007 movie
Tickets are now on sale for the Arc Cinema in Hucknall’s two big events to celebrate the new James Bond film finally being released this month.
Universal Studios has announced that the much-delayed No Time To Die will finally be released on September 30 and this is not going to change.
And to celebrate, the Arc Cinema is organising a special Bond-themed quiz night and a chance to watch the new film at midnight on the day it is officially released.
Mark Gallagher, cinema manager, said: “The week before the film’s UK release, we’ll be hosting a 007-themed pub quiz at The Station Hotel.
"You can book a table now, entry is £1 per person and teams must be no more than six people.
Prizes will include a £50 Arc Cinema voucher and tickets to see No Time To Die, as well as cash and beer.
Mark continued: “We will also be showing the movie at midnight on Wednesday September 29 following a special fan event.
"We’ll be turning the cinema into a ‘Casino Hucknalle’ from 10.30pm so customers can play roulette, blackjack, enjoy a Martini (shaken, obviously) before being one of the first in the world to see movie.”
To book tickets for the movie showing casino event, click here.