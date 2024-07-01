Tickets on sale now for Robin Hood Beer Festival in Nottingham

By John Smith
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Tickets are now on sale for this year’s Robin Hood Beer Festival at Trent Bridge.

The event, which will run from October 9-12, will see brewery bars representing Castle Rock, Blue Monkey, Black Iris, Bang The Elephant, Lincoln Green, Thornbridge, Nottingham Brewery, Lenton Lane, Shipstone’s and others stand alongside brewers of quality real ales from across the country.

Cider makers will also be in on the act with a wide choice from near and far as the festival returns with access to new areas and a jam-packed live music programme.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An early bird offering, which runs until August 2nd, will include complimentary tickets to Nottinghamshire’s One-Day Cup home clash against

Tickets are on sale now for this year's Robin Hood Beer Festival in Nottingham. Photo: SubmittedTickets are on sale now for this year's Robin Hood Beer Festival in Nottingham. Photo: Submitted
Tickets are on sale now for this year's Robin Hood Beer Festival in Nottingham. Photo: Submitted

Essex on August 11.

Organisers Nottingham CAMRA have also introduced a season ticket offering this year that lets people attend all public sessions.

Also, a new Saturday evening, attractively priced ‘party night’ ticket has also been introduced, which gives entry from 7pm.

Tickets are available at trentbridge.co.uk/camra

Festival opening hours are as follows:

Wednesday, October 9: 4pm to 11pm

Thursday, October 10: 11am to 11pm

Friday, October 11: 11am to 11pm

Saturday, October 12: 11am to 11pm

Saturday party night ticket: After 7pm

Steve Westby, Nottingham CAMRA chair, said: “Nottingham has a great brewing heritage and the newcomers are also making interesting beers which adds to the choice and variety.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Last year’s festival was our best yet and we’re delighted to be back at Trent Bridge with plans to make more improvements to the scale, choice and entertainment.

"We hope to attract more guests than ever before and while it certainly helps to be a beer or cider drinker, there really is something for everyone.”

Related topics:TicketsTrent BridgeNottinghamOrganisersNottinghamshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.