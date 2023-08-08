Toothbrushing packs will be given out to support vulnerable people and families across Nottinghamshire

Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council have secured £100,000 of ring-fenced funding from NHS England to buy and distribute the packs which will include age-appropriate toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The packs will help people who are currently unable to purchase these supplies, to brush their teeth by the recommended two times a day.

Participating organisations in the county will either receive a delivery or collect directly from Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene Supplies. In addition to this summer distribution, a further allocation of oral health products is due to take place later in the year.

Toothbrushing packs will be given to vulnerable people and families in Nottinghamshire

Coun Scott Carlton, deputy Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “Good oral health is important for everyone, and we want to make sure that everyone across the county has the means to maintain it.

"These toothbrushing packs are a simple but powerful way to help those who are most vulnerable. Providing not just the tools, but the dignity of self-care.

“We’re working with some great organisations to get these packs to the people who need them the most, and we’ll keep doing whatever we can to help people stay healthy.”