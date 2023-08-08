News you can trust since 1904
Toothbrushing packs will be given out to support vulnerable people and families across Nottinghamshire

Toothbrushing packs will be distributed to foodbanks and other organisations in the community, who provide support for vulnerable people and families.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read

Nottingham City Council and Nottinghamshire County Council have secured £100,000 of ring-fenced funding from NHS England to buy and distribute the packs which will include age-appropriate toothbrushes and toothpaste.

The packs will help people who are currently unable to purchase these supplies, to brush their teeth by the recommended two times a day.

Participating organisations in the county will either receive a delivery or collect directly from Bunzl Cleaning & Hygiene Supplies. In addition to this summer distribution, a further allocation of oral health products is due to take place later in the year.

Toothbrushing packs will be given to vulnerable people and families in Nottinghamshire
Coun Scott Carlton, deputy Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said: “Good oral health is important for everyone, and we want to make sure that everyone across the county has the means to maintain it.

"These toothbrushing packs are a simple but powerful way to help those who are most vulnerable. Providing not just the tools, but the dignity of self-care.

“We’re working with some great organisations to get these packs to the people who need them the most, and we’ll keep doing whatever we can to help people stay healthy.”

Coun Linda Woodings, Nottingham City Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health, said: “Under current financial pressures, due to the cost of living crisis, some households are having to make very difficult choices about what they can and cannot buy. In these situations, items such as new toothbrushes and toothpaste could be seen as less important than essentials such food and heating.”

