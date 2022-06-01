Top night for Top Gun in Hucknall as fans flock to movie event at town cinema

Cinema boss Mark Gallagher pulled out all the stops again with a replica fighter jet cockpit on the pavement outside the High Street venue.

Fans were able to have their pictures taken sitting in the cockpit and wearing a Maverick pilot’s helmet too.

Mark said: “The night was a huge success.

“Next up we have the Jurassic World fan event on June 10.

“And now we can announce an Elvis fan event on Friday, June 24 when Baz Lurhmann’s Elvis – starring Austin Butler and Tom Hanks – is released.

"We’ve booked local Elvis tribute Memphis Flash who will perform a selection of hits before the movie and the ticket also includes wine or beer plus snacks and of course a souvenir poster.”

Films for the week (Friday, June 3 to Thursday, June 9):

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (12A): Fri 11:40 17:50 21:00; Sat 14:35 16:40; Sun 14:30 17:15 20:35; Mon-Thu 17:45 20:40.

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG): Fri 13:05 15:40; Sat & Sun 13:10 15:45; Mon-Thu 15:00.

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE (15): Fri 17:40 20:30; Sat 19:25; Sun 16:30 20:00; Mon-Thu 15:00 17:35 20:25.

HAMLET (DEAN): Sat 17:55.

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG): Fri 11:00 14:20; Sat 11:25 14:00; Sun 11:15.

THE BOB’S BURGERS MOVIE (PG): Fri 13:30 15:35; Sat 12:15 18:20; Sun 12:10 18:20; Mon-Thu 15:20 17:35.

TOP GUN MAVERICK (12A): Fri 12:00 14:50 16:55 18:10 19:45 20:30; Sat 11:30 14:20 17:10 20:00 20:45; Sun 11:20 14:20 17:10 19:25 20:00; Mon-Thu 15:00 17:50 19:50 20:30.

KIDS CLUB: THE BAD GUYS (U): Sat-Thu 11:00.

