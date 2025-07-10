Top Nottinghamshire speeding hotspots revealed – includes Hucknall, Sutton, Eastwood and Gedling roads

By Phoebe Cox
Published 10th Jul 2025, 17:37 BST
Nottinghamshire Police has issued over £10 million in potential fines.

Nottinghamshire Police handed out 104,106 Notices of Intended Prosecution (NIPs) for speeding in just one year, according to new data.

With the fixed speeding penalty being £100, that means a whopping £10,410,600 in potential payments for offending road users.

And that is just a minimum figure, as drivers who do not pay the FPN can go to court and face a fine as high as £2,500.

New data gathered by Legal Expert reveals that 77,306 of the speeding offences were on 20 roads across the county.

The junction between the A38 Kings Mill Road and the B6018 in Sutton topped last year’s ‘worst’ roads.

It does so again in 2025, with 17,498 offences last year rising to 24,311 this time around.

It means that almost a quarter of every speeding offence in Nottinghamshire was recorded in the same place.

Here are the top 20 roads for speeding offences in Nottinghamshire, based on NIPs sent to drivers...

1. Speeding

Here are the top 20 roads for speeding offences in Nottinghamshire, based on NIPs sent to drivers. Photo: David Kessen

On the A38, at the junction with B6018, between April 6, 2024, and April 5, 2025, Nottinghamshire Police issued 24,311 Notice of Intended Prosecutions (NIPs).

2. A38, junction with B6018

On the A38, at the junction with B6018, between April 6, 2024, and April 5, 2025, Nottinghamshire Police issued 24,311 Notice of Intended Prosecutions (NIPs). Photo: Google Maps

On A453 Remembrance Way between April 6, 2024, and April 5, 2025, Nottinghamshire Police issued 8,621 Notice of Intended Prosecutions (NIPs).

3. A453 Remembrance Way

On A453 Remembrance Way between April 6, 2024, and April 5, 2025, Nottinghamshire Police issued 8,621 Notice of Intended Prosecutions (NIPs). Photo: Google

On Clifton Lane, Wilford between April 6, 2024, and April 5, 2025, Nottinghamshire Police issued 7,908 Notice of Intended Prosecutions (NIPs).

4. Clifton Lane, Wilford

On Clifton Lane, Wilford between April 6, 2024, and April 5, 2025, Nottinghamshire Police issued 7,908 Notice of Intended Prosecutions (NIPs). Photo: Google

