Top toilet accolade leaves Hucknall pub flushed with success

The Pilgrim Oak in High Street has been awarded a platinum rating by inspectors.

The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of ‘away from home’ toilet provision across the UK.

Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.

The Pilgrim Oak in Hucknall has top toilets according to the Loo of the Year judges. Photo: Google

All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.

The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.

James Weston, pub manager, said: “We are delighted with the award.

"Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”

Becky Wall, managing director of the The Loo of the Year Awards, added: “The toilets at The Pilgrim Oak have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.