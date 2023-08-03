Train company unveils virtual online tours of stations to help disabled and anxious passengers

The virtual tours, which currently include Nottingham Station, are designed to help customers – particularly disabled and anxious ones – travel with confidence.

They have been meticulously mapped using detailed 360-degree photography and customers can access information about all public areas of the stations, including toilets, customer service desks, platforms, as well as other areas such as car parks and drop-off locations.

The tours are on EMR’s website at eastmidlandsrailway.co.uk/trains-stations/at-the-station/virtual-station-tours

Nottingham is one of the stations featured on EMR's new virtual tour tool. Photo: Google

The web-based virtual tours also offer customers the option to navigate the stations using either ‘autopilot’ or manual controls.

The ‘autopilot’ tool enables users to select their desired destination within each station and be automatically guided to it.

Alternatively, users can choose manual navigation through a series of clicks if they prefer a more hands-on approach.

Throughout the development of the project, feedback was obtained from members of EMR's accessibility panel, a group of disabled customers who regularly engage with the train company.

Georgie Hill-Jones, a panel member, said: “Virtual maps of EMR stations are going to make such a difference, especially to disabled passengers.

"Having the ability to understand the layout of the station ahead of time will enable them to make better decisions about their time there with less anxiety and more confidence.”

Emma Davies, head of customer experience at EMR, said: "We know many of customers can often feel anxious about taking a trip, especially if they have extra accessibility needs or haven't travelled in a while.