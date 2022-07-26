Travel firm with Hucknall base scoops industry award for the ninth year running

The accolade comes as Your Co-op Travel, part of The Mid-Counties Co-operative, sees demand for summer getaways continue to soar, despite media reports of travel chaos causing concern.

Fifty per cent of the bookings taken by the business in the last week have been for holidays departing in summer 2022, with Spain, the Canary Islands and The Balearics topping the list of most popular destinations.

Launched more than 25 years ago by leading multimedia company and magazine for the UK travel industry, Travel Weekly, the annual Agent Achievement Awards are regarded as the highest honour in the industry for travel agencies and agents and recognise excellence in a range of categories and specialisms.

Members of the Your Co-op Travel team receive their award from event hosts Vernon Kay (left) and Lucy Huxley (right). Photo: Alex Maguire

The glittering awards ceremony was held in London on July 14 and was hosted by television and radio favourite Vernon Kay alongside Travel Weekly editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley.

Winners are selected based on voting by travel industry suppliers including tour operators, airlines, cruise lines and tourist boards, with the individual agent categories decided by panels of expert judges.

Natalie Turner, head of branches for Your Co-op Travel, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to have been named Central England Large Agency of the Year for the ninth year running.

“This award is testament to the passion, dedication, and expertise of the colleagues in our 74 travel agencies as well as the head office team in Walsall.

"Since travel re-opened post-pandemic, it’s been a really busy time for our colleagues who have taken extra time and care to support customers with guidance on the ever-changing travel restrictions in the various destinations, with amending or cancelling holidays due to changing flight schedules and, more recently, with advice on airport queues and delays.

"Their commitment to customer service has been unwavering.