Tributes after the death of Hucknall's Ken Creed, the town's 'larger than life' former Ashfield Council leader

Hucknall's Ken Creed has passed away

Mr Creed was a member of Ashfield District Council, for Hucknall East ward, for a staggering 28 years, giving his all for his home town throughout that time.

With the exception of two years, he was the council leader from 1987 until 2008 when he announced he made the surprise decision to was step down ahead of the local elections.

Mr Creed passed away peacefully on August 19, at the age of 82.

Speaking on behalf of the Ashfield Independents, Coun Trevor Locke, who represents Hucknall Central, said: “Ken Creed was a tireless worker for Hucknall. When he spoke, people listened.

"He was a leader of Ashfield District Council who worked hard for our town. He gave me my first chance in politics and for that I am forever grateful.

Ken championed the underdog and his death leaves Hucknall poorer. Hucknall has lost two great champions recently with Jim Blagden and now Ken passing away. Our thoughts go to all Ken’s family and his many friends.”

A lifelong Hucknall resident, Mr Creed was born in Titchfield Street, where he lived with nine other family members.

In the late 1940s he and his family moved to Shaw Crescent on Ruffs Estate, where they occupied one of the first six council houses to be built in Hucknall after World War Two.

Coun Creed became a chartered management accountant and was employed by British Coal for 37 years, based at Bestwood and Edwinstowe.

A member of Hucknall Labour Party for 44 years, he served at various stages as chairman, secretary, treasurer and membership secretary.

His Ashfield Council career began when he was elected as a member for Hucknall East in May 1979, replacing Coun Richard Bullock (Lab).

He became vice-chairman of the housing committee and then chairman of the environmental health committee, during which time he launched wheelie-bins in Ashfield – making it the first district in the country to give one to every household.

He helped to bring thousands of jobs to Hucknall and other parts of Ashfield after the collapse of the mining and textile industries.

Mr Creed also served as a governor of seven Hucknall schools, including National and Holgate Comprehensives – and was an integral member of Hucknall Volunteer Bureau and Hucknall Voluntary Advice Centre.

He was also a trustee and chairman of Hucknall’s Beauvale Youth and Community Charity and been involved heavily with Hucknall Byron Charity and Hucknall Relief of Need Charity.

Dispatch editor Martin Hutton, who knew Mr Creed for almost 30 years, said: “Ken was definitely larger than life – and would always bend your ear if he bumped into you on High Street.

"But no matter what your politics, it was undeniable that he had Hucknall in his blood and did everything he could for his home town.”

At the final Cabinet meeting before the end of his political career, Mr Creed said: "I have had to have pretty broad shoulders, but look at some of the things we have done. I am sure we have done things that are necessary for all parts of the district when we could.

"We have done good for the people of the district and we have all done our best."

Coun Keir Morrison, a current Hucknall Labour member of Ashfield Council, said: “Myself and Ken held a different view on politics and disagreed on many issues.

"However, I recognise the contribution he made to Hucknall and Ashfield as a whole.

"My thoughts are with Ken’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mr Creed’s funeral will take place at Hucknall Parish Church next Monday (September 12) at 1.45pm, followed by interment at Hucknall Cemetery at 2:30pm.