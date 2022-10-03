Tributes paid to long-serving Hucknall councillors who have died in recent months

The late Coun Jim Blagden

Coun Blagden (Ash Ind) died in July aged 74 after relapsing during a fight with leukaemia.

At the time of his death, he was continuing to represent Hucknall Central on Ashfield District Council.

While the town has also lost former Ashfield District Council leader, Ken Creed. The Labour man represented the town for 28 years as a councillor.

Ken Creed

During the Ashfield District Council full council meeting on September 29, leader Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), shared memories of Mr Blagden.

He said: “He always did everything in this council, all the tough stuff, with a smile, and he was passionate particularly about our Covid recovery committee, trying to get our communities back on track.

“Even in the period where he had leukaemia and was really poorly, we had to tell him off because he was literally at the City Hospital turning it into part of his council office.

The councillor had previously been a bricklayer, a first aid instructor at St John Ambulance and a school caretaker.

Earlier this year he had a period of improved health before his leukaemia returned.

A council meeting was told he leaves behind his childhood sweetheart and wife of 55 years Sheila, family and friends and residents of Hucknall – who he had presented for several years both for the Ashfield Independents and Labour.

Cllr Blagden was also a season ticket holder at Nottingham Forest and an avid painter in his spare time.

The chamber also paid tribute to another former long-standing Hucknall Labour councillor and council leader, Mr Creed, who died peacefully on August 19 aged 82.

Paying tribute in the meeting, Coun Chris Baron (Con), who represents Hucknall West and is a former Labour council leader, said: “Ken introduced me to the council many years ago and was somebody who I really respected.

“I always believed Ken to be very fair, very honest. In those days, when you had almost three factions of Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall all often bickering, he always tried to get everybody over the line for the best of the district.