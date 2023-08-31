Tributes pour in for Nottinghamshire police officer who died in the line of duty

Close colleagues of Sgt Graham Saville gathered at Radford Road Police Station to share their memories.

The 46-year-old died on Tuesday, August 29, from injuries sustained when he was hit by a train as he attempted to save a distressed man in Balderton, Newark, on Thursday, August 24, just before 7pm.

He had just been promoted as a response sergeant based at Newark Police Station when the incident occurred.

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Graham Saville after his death.

Sgt Saville started his career with the Metropolitan Police in 2013, before transferring to Nottinghamshire Police in February 2017.

The majority of his time was spent as a response officer at Radford Road Police Station where many of his colleagues are based.

Colleagues described him as a “family man” who enjoyed spending quality time with his two young children, wife, and two dogs.

He enjoyed mountain biking, running, and coaching his son’s football team. Officers said he loved Nottingham and saw it as his home.

PC Matt Pugsley, speaking on behalf of his team, said: “Graham was a wonderful person and amazing police officer.

“He was a true friend and took great pride in helping and developing those who were young in service.

“Graham’s presence would lift the mood of any shift and he was always eager to help and support the team.

“As officers we sometimes deal with some horrendous incidents and Graham would always ensure the team were coping.

“This is testament to his character. Graham also had an amazing sense of humour and would always make the team laugh.

“His loss will leave a huge hole in the team and the force, and it will be felt for many years to come.

“Graham was always proud to be an officer, to serve the public, and took great pride in what he did every single day.

“We are honoured to have known him.”

Sgt Ollie Chadwick said: “We have lost a friend not just a police officer.

“We were so lucky to have a response officer with so much experience.

“He was always willing to help and get stuck in.

“He loved working for the police and was so pleased that he had got the job in Newark and was offered a promotion.

“Words cannot describe how much he will be missed.”

A digital book of condolence – https://forms.office.com/e/254g3fvaDE – has been set up for people to leave their tribute messages. It will then be transformed into a book for Graham’s family to keep at a later date.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “I have personally seen the impact Graham’s death has had on officers that not only knew him, but also those who didn’t.