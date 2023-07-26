Two Hucknall brothers kidnapped 14-year-old child over stolen e-scooter

David and Neil Stevenson grabbed the boy and bundled him into the back of a black Nissan car, before driving off at speed.

A court heard they believed he had stolen an e-scooter belonging to a young family member – but had got the wrong person.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As they drove him away from Hucknall and towards the Bulwell area, the brothers repeatedly threatened the boy – including saying they would chop off his legs, if he did not tell them where the scooter was.

The moment the brothers kidnapped the child in Nabbs Lane, Hucknall. (Photo by: Nottinghamshire Police)

Eventually realising they had the wrong person, the brothers drove the boy back to Hucknall and let him go.

However, as they did, one of the brothers said words to the effect of, “you had better find out who stole the scooter or we will kill you”.

Nottingham Crown Court heard that the kidnapping took place on Nabbs Lane, Hucknall, on April 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident was captured on CCTV and police tracked the brothers down by attending the registered address of the black Nissan Qashqai.

Both brothers were arrested and later admitted kidnapping in court.

David Stevenson, aged 51, of The Common, and 41-year-old Neil Stevenson, 41, of Dawlish Close, were each jailed for a year, suspended for two years, and ordered to pay a £187 victim surcharge.

Detective Constable Ryan Lambert, who investigated the kidnapping, said: “A child being kidnapped is every parent’s worst nightmare and so I am pleased David and Neil Stevenson have been dealt with by the courts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“By taking the law into their own hands, they put an innocent child through an extremely frightening ordeal – one that will stay with them for a very long time.

“I hope the conclusion of the court proceedings gives the child and their family a sense of closure and that they can now begin to put what happened behind them.